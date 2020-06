Digidemo helmiä täynnä – Helsingin kaupungin digitalisaatio-ohjelma esittäytyy 16. kesäkuuta     

Temporary public work of art brings remnants of a made-up past to Kalasatama 10.6.2020 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

A new temporary public work of art has been completed in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. Entitled Made-up past and displayed at Englantilaisaukio square, the new work by artist Raimo Saarinen consists of sculpture-like ruins taken over by vegetation. The seemingly time-worn structures are made of plastered and painted lightweight concrete blocks. The work combines modern building materials with the passage of time.