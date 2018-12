Digita and Levira offer IoT connections on both sides of the Gulf of Finland

In their home countries, the Finnish Digita and the Estonian network operator, Levira, run IoT networks based on LoRaWAN technology. The companies have now teamed up to offer the use of IoT solutions based on LoRaWAN technology on both sides of the Gulf of Finland. Companies operating in this geographic area will benefit from the seamless network coverage enabled by such cooperation.

"We will offer clearly achievable benefits, for example container monitoring, for companies such as freight operators in the Gulf of Finland. Leisure boaters can also benefit from positioning and safety solutions," says Ari Kuukka, Director, IoT Services, Digita. "With regard to the IoT, Digita can offer its complete nationwide infrastructure as a service platform for business partners’ solutions. By joining forces with Levira, we want to extend the availability of IoT connections in the Gulf of Finland,” continues Kuukka.



“Working closely with partners is key in successful IoT projects and the co-operation with Digita is a great example for that,” says Meelis Anton, Head of Network Services at Levira. “Enabling cross-border IoT solutions will help customers from all sectors that are relying on people or goods moving between countries, especially with such close ties as Finland and Estonia. The IoT solutions offered by Levira enable our customers to focus on their core business – we turn their assets into valuable input data generators for operating more efficiently or saving costs“.

Thanks to LoRaWAN technology, controlling the various devices connected to the IoT network is cost-efficient and simple. Data produced by measuring sensors using minimal energy can be transferred long distances wirelessly in the LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) network. This enables the development of IoT services without complicated local network or gateway solutions in buildings. Customers' energy efficiency, Smart City and Smart Metering projects will particularly benefit from a network based on LoRaWAN technology.

Digita transmits radio and television programmes to everyone living in every corner of Finland every day of the year. We also apply the latest digital technology in order to develop and offer versatile online television and radio services. In addition, our service portfolio includes comprehensive IoT services based on our comprehensive network, as well as world-class Data Center Services. Our clients include media companies as well as mobile and broadband operators offering first-class content.

Levira is a digital services provider and a technology partner to companies whose business depends on technologies and who wish to involve a professional service provider that can offer the necessary solutions. Levira is the main TV and radio network operator in Estonia. We run the only broadcasting network in Estonia that meets the highest operational requirements. Levira is offering IoT solutions for utility, real estate and transportation companies, to enable business benefits from connecting their assets. Levira is one of the biggest independent TV playout centres in Northern Europe. We help local and international media companies to design TV channels and ensure that the programs are on air 24/7 and 365 days a year. Levira transmits programs to viewers in the Baltic States, Scandinavia and Europe, as well as Turkey and United Arab Emirates. In the TV production segment, we are active players in the Baltic and Scandinavian markets and the market leader in Latvia. Levira owns three OB vehicles for TV production. Levira’s clients are regional and international broadcasters, IT companies and media service providers, including Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), Eesti Meedia, All Media Eesti, Sony, EBU, Discovery, ATEA as well as major telecoms, such as Telia, Tele2 and Elisa. Levira has two shareholders: the Republic of Estonia (51%) and the French telecom and broadcasting company TDF Group (49%).