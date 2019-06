Digitaalisten terveysinnovaatioiden ekosysteemi CleverHealth Network on saanut kasvumoottori-statuksen ja merkittävän lisärahoituksen

Digital health innovation ecosystem CleverHealth Network granted Growth Engine status and significant additional funding 10.6.2019 15:01:00 EEST | Tiedote

The HUS-coordinated CleverHealth Network specializing in digital health solutions is off to a great start. Co-operation with companies already includes an extensive eCare for Me program and several separate projects. Due to its great results, CleverHealth Network was recently granted Growth Engine status by Business Finland, which includes significant additional funding to orchestrate the Growth Engine ecosystem. CleverHealth Network is the first ecosystem in the health sector to be granted the Growth Engine status. The Growth Engine status is directed to the most promising ecosystems with the prospect of creating new billion-euro business.