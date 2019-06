Digital health innovation ecosystem CleverHealth Network granted Growth Engine status and significant additional funding

The HUS-coordinated CleverHealth Network specializing in digital health solutions is off to a great start. Co-operation with companies already includes an extensive eCare for Me program and several separate projects. Due to its great results, CleverHealth Network was recently granted Growth Engine status by Business Finland, which includes significant additional funding to orchestrate the Growth Engine ecosystem. CleverHealth Network is the first ecosystem in the health sector to be granted the Growth Engine status. The Growth Engine status is directed to the most promising ecosystems with the prospect of creating new billion-euro business.

CleverHealth Network is a health technology ecosystem coordinated by HUS Helsinki University Hospital and companies. Through CleverHealth Network, companies and healthcare experts develop better care for Finns and successful exports for companies. The ecosystem develops health service innovations utilizing artificial intelligence and robotics.

CleverHealth Network has fourteen partner companies: BCB Medical, BC Platforms, CGI, Elisa, Fujitsu, GE, HUS, IBM, Innofactor, Microsoft, Nokia, Noona, Planmeca and Tieto. Additionally, a large number of other companies and research institutes take part in CleverHealth Network’s development projects.

The initial projects in the ecosystem involve development of treatment methods for gestational diabetes, AI-based imaging analytics for brain diseases, and solutions for sharing glucose monitoring data of a diabetic child in a secure manner between multiple entities (family, child, school, healthcare professionals). The extensive eCare for Me program is for developing individual therapy for acute leukemia with the help of artificial intelligence, faster diagnostics for rare diseases, and digital solutions for home dialysis treatment.

According to HUS CEO Juha Tuominen, the quickly achieved promising results and Growth Engine status reflect the potential of the CleverHealth Network ecosystem.

“Within a short period of time, we have launched interesting development projects and harnessed the special expertise of the companies involved in a diverse manner. We would not have received such substantial funding without concrete results. Collaboration with Business Finland enables us to seek new project ideas, bring in new business partners, and develop our ecosystem of health solutions even further with numerous experts,” Tuominen describes.

“As the newly formed Government Program states, ecosystems have a crucial role as drivers of sustainable growth. Business Finland aims to facilitate new billion-euro ecosystems in Finland to boost the international success of our companies. Our Growth Engine concept has proven an effective tool for this, and we have very high expectations of the results the Growth Engines can reach,” says Minna Hendolin, who is the Senior Director of Health and Wellbeing at Business Finland.

CleverHealth Network is participating in the HIMSS health technology conference that takes place in Helsinki, Finland from 11 to 13 June 2019. Come visit us at our booth 6 B 58!

