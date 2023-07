Digital Workforce ja ApolloIQ yhteistyöhön perusterveydenhuollon kehittämiseksi  prosessiautomaatiolla

Digital Workforce Partners with One of the Leading NHS Foundation Trusts to Improve Patient Experience with End-to-End Process Automation 25.5.2023 12:02:38 EEST | Press release

Press Release May 25, 2023 Digital Workforce Partners with One of the Leading NHS Foundation Trusts to Improve Patient Experience with End-to-End Process Automation The NHS Foundation Trust is on a digital transformation journey to streamline its patient access and triage process. Part of its initiative is to reduce triage times and improve the overall patient experience in the Acute and Emergency Department. Digital Workforce has been selected to deliver an end-to-end process automation solution that integrates client's self-check desks with legacy back-end IT systems, making patient check-in faster and more efficient while ensuring the highest degree of patient safety. Using Digital Workforce's innovative Outsmart PASS solution, the client can speed up the registration process, inform nurses immediately about high-priority patients, and centrally monitor, orchestrate and control the registration lifecycle. The Outsmart PASS solution offers augmented capabilities to RPA to meet the bu