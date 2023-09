Digital Workforce toimittaa kokonaisvaltaisesti liiketoimintaprosessien automatisointipalveluita johtavalle yhdysvaltalaiselle terveydenhuollon toimijalle

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution archives social care customer records in North Savo, Finland 10.8.2023 11:41:24 EEST | Press release

Press release 10 August, 2023 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution archives social care customer records in North Savo, Finland Digital Workforce will provide the North Savo welfare region with a significant migration solution to transfer and archive old customer data from the North Savo social care system to Kela's (the Social Insurance Institution of Finland) centralized Kanta social care service and archive administrative data in North Savo's archive. The solution uses the Robocorp platform based on the open-source Robot Framework and Atostek's ERA service. The data to be archived in passive databases has been accumulated over more than twenty years in several different systems. Istekki Oy acts as a service integrator in the project. "We wanted a reliable solution for migrating customer data that is cost-effective overall. We get the systems aligned and the data securely archived, and our Pro Consona admin users do the configuration work on the documents to be archived. The pat