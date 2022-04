Digivalta-selvitys: Huippupoliitikot ovat tietämättään osa näkymättömiä vaikuttamisverkostoja

Finns want to discuss the importance of nature even in times of crisis: the Great Nature Dialogue Day will feature nearly 130 constructive discussions across the country 9.3.2022 02:00:00 EET | Press release

During the Great Nature Dialogue Day on 9 March, discussions on the significance of nature and the protection of biodiversity will take place at scores of localities. According to the organisers, the importance of dialogues concerning our future is even greater in times of crisis.