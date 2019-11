Diskussion om hållbar finansiering i Helsingfors

Large differences in credit institutions’ interest rates on unsecured consumer credit 31.10.2019 13:00:00 EET | Press release

The average interest rate on new unsecured consumer credit [1] granted by credit institutions rose from August, to 6.2% in September 2019. The interest rates on unsecured consumer credit vary considerably between credit institutions. In September 2019, the interest rate spread [2] between the credit institutions was historically wide, 5.3 percentage points. A growing share of new unsecured consumer credit is being granted by credit institutions specialised in offering high-interest unsecured consumer credit. In September 2019, the average interest rate on new unsecured consumer credit granted by such institutions was over 11%. New drawdowns of unsecured consumer credit [3] in September 2019 amounted to EUR 274 million, an increase of EUR 40 million on the corresponding period a year earlier. In January–September 2019, the drawdowns increased by 6% on the same period in 2018. Due to the higher volume of drawdowns, the pace of growth of the stock of unsecured consumer credit (EUR 5.8 bn)