Distribution of Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels to DNA’s customers is at risk of being discontinued on 1 January

DNA is preparing to discontinue the distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels starting from 1 January 2018. This is due to the unreasonably high distribution fee increase demands that the television company Discovery has presented during the agreement negotiations, and the fact that the risk of discontinued distribution has already realised with several other operators in a similar situation.

Several operators in Finland, the other Nordic countries and Europe have had to face the risk of discontinuing the distribution of the Discovery channels or have had to temporarily interrupt the distribution, as they have not managed to reach an understanding on the distribution terms in time before the expiry of the agreement period.

If the distribution is discontinued, it applies to the SD and HD versions of the following channels: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Discovery HD Showcase, Discovery Science, Discovery World, Investigation Discovery, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. If the distribution of these channels to DNA’s customers has to be discontinued, the discontinuation will apply to both the cable network and the terrestrial network as well as the IPTV and mobile distribution.

“We are actively working on reaching an extension agreement with Discovery. Negotiations are ongoing, and we hope that they will lead to a resolution as soon as possible,” says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President of DNA’s Consumer Business.

The current agreement between Discovery and DNA expires at the end of December, and it is impossible for an operator to distribute channels without an agreement. DNA’s aim is to be able to continue providing its customers with diverse viewing opportunities without an effect on the consumer prices.

DNA provides information (in Finnish) on the progress of the situation at www.dna.fi/discovery.



