DNA aloittaa Xiaomin Mi 10 -sarjan 5G-puhelinten ennakkomyynnin tänään

The biggest growth in DNA’s voice traffic occurs during mid-morning – the need for one-on-one conversations has risen in the state of emergency 9.4.2020 13:25:00 EEST | Press release

The state of emergency has emptied offices, daycare centres, schools and other educational institutions. At the same time, the need to keep in touch with others has increased. The most significant increase in voice traffic now falls between 10 and 11 a.m. instead of the afternoon. In addition, remote working and distance learning have increased DNA’s return traffic, i.e. traffic from internet users to various services, by up to 120 per cent on weekdays.