DNA and well-known Finnish companies take the IoT leap

The #iotnextlevel competition organised by DNA is aimed at developing an IoT solution that significantly enhances the business operations of three top companies. DNA uses the competition to showcase the opportunities presented by the Internet of Things and to deepen its own understanding of the companies’ IoT needs.

The participating companies are Finnsementti, Martela and Snellman Pro. Each company will name a challenge that three specialist teams must tackle. Each team will form its opinion on the most suitable solution, and the panel consisting of the company’s executives and independent experts will select the most suitable solutions by the end of May. The selected solution will be piloted at the company.

“I would like to thank Finnsementti, Martela and Snellman Pro for their participation. The technical capacities of the Internet of Things are developing rapidly and IoT will bring many benefits to those who know how to take advantage of it,” says Director of Corporate Marketing at DNA Paula Miettinen, who acts as main sponsor for the competition.

DNA is an enabler, providing the necessary technology and other framework for the competition. DNA’s partner in facilitating the competition is Industryshack, whose network of experts from some 500 companies consists of technology, business and service design professionals. The specialist teams have been selected from among this network.

The members of the panel that selected the participating companies are Anni Iso-Mustajärvi from Kasvuryhmä, Start-up investor and chairwoman of the Board at Industryhack, Inka Mero and Tuomas Peltola, director, digitalisation at the Federation Technology Industries of Finland. They are also in the competition’s jury. The three participating companies – Finnsementti, Martela and Snellman Pro – were selected because the opportunities of IoT were perceived to extensively benefit their business operations.

Extraction of relevant data, food waste and working environments

Finnsementti wants to tackle the challenge of identifying and measuring production data and based on these, building the most proactive maintenance tool for each case. A good solution requires the intelligence to find the relevant data and measurable quantities in each situation.

Snellman Pro wants to tackle the challenge of reducing food waste in professional kitchens by making the production and delivery processes more intelligent.

Martela wants to define and improve the effectiveness of working environments through the right kind of monitoring, analysing and intelligent modelling.

Anni Iso-Mustajärvi, who currently serves as Business Development Manager at Mehiläinen and previously served as COO for Kasvuryhmä summarises: “In order to achieve genuine benefits and competitive advantage, IoT as well as digitalisation as a whole must be driven by customer needs. In my opinion, DNA’s decision to turn the traditional competition setting on its head and give the companies the chance to pick the challenge themselves is an excellent approach. I have high expectations for the competition.”

