DNA avaa WiFi-puhelut kuluttaja-asiakkaille

5G network tested by DNA and Ericsson in Kirkkonummi 25.5.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

DNA and Ericsson are testing the capabilities of the 5G network in Kirkkonummi. The ongoing tests are a continuation of the 5G demo of February 2017. Their main goal is to test issues such as services enabled by 5G and the base-station-specific coverage area.