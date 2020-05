DNA avasi 5G-verkon Raumalla ja laajensi Porin 5G-verkkoa

DNA launched a 5G network in Rauma and expanded the existing 5G network in Pori 15.5.2020 10:40:00 EEST | Press release

DNA has expanded its 5G network in Satakunta. DNA launched a 5G network in Rauma and expanded its 5G network in Pori. Rauma’s 5G services are now available in central Rauma, Nummi and Paroalho, among others. Pori’s 5G services are available in, for example, Hanhiluoto, Karjaranta and Kirjurinluoto. The 5G networks in Rauma and Pori will expand to even more areas during the summer.