DNA avasi 5G-verkon Vaasassa

DNA to begin selling new OnePlus Nord 5G phones 21.7.2020 17:30:00 EEST | Press release

The advance sale of the OnePlus Nord 5G phone, which has an excellent price-quality ratio, begins in DNA’s online store on 21 July 2020. That said, the OnePlus PopUp event for specific DNA Stores on 30 July at 3 p.m.–6 p.m. provides the first opportunity to buy a new OnePlus Nord 5G.