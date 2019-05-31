DNA becomes a major broadband and TV operator in the Tampere region

DNA will introduce faster broadband and next-generation television services for housing companies and householders across the Tampere region. The company has agreed to purchase an extensive fibre network infrastructure used by ICT Elmo Oy (formerly Tampereen Puhelin) as well as Elmo's consumer and housing company business. The sellers are ICT Elmo Oy as well as Pohjois-Hämeen Puhelin Oy and Ikaalisten-Parkanon Puhelin Oy. The transaction will be effective immediately.

Measured by the number of subscriptions, DNA is Finland’s second largest fixed broadband operator. Today’s acquisition makes DNA an important provider of both broadband and television services for consumers and housing companies as well as fixed-line network services for businesses in the Tampere region.

“We are extremely happy with the acquisition. Tampere is the second biggest market area in Finland, and it is important for us to have a strong presence and be able to offer our full range of services here. We intend to invest heavily in making both 5G and our fibre-optic and cable networks available to housing companies and single-family houses across the region. Thanks to this acquisition, we will be able to provide our customers with gigabit-speed broadband and a wide range of television services,” says Jarno Haikonen, DNA’s Vice President, Broadband and TV Business.

As well as Elmo’s consumer and housing company business, DNA is taking over Elmo’s extensive fibre-optic network infrastructure, which will help to facilitate the introduction of 5G in the Tampere region. Metro networks are providing higher transmission speeds for base stations and they will become increasingly crucial with the introduction of 5G, as the new standard enables faster and more reliable connections and new kinds of services.

“Elmo and its owners have been investing in the fibre-optic network consistently since the establishment of Elmo. This transaction gives us a solid and extensive network of our own in the Tampere region and the ability to begin providing services on a large scale straight away. Supplemented with the latest technology, the network will ultimately enable us to offer faster and more reliable internet access and a completely new range of services”, explains Mikko Kannisto, DNA’s Director, Transmission Networks.

Elmo’s corporate clients and operator business are not included in the transaction.

“Elmo and DNA have a long history of successful cooperation. This deal allows both businesses to focus on their respective core strategies. Elmo is a nation-wide full-service ICT company, and our strategic goal is to become one of the big names in our industry by 2023. The transaction makes it easier and faster for us to reach our goal. DNA will continue to be a strategic network and mobile services partner for us”, explains Elmo’s CEO Janne Aaltonen.

With the transaction DNA will also strengthen its local knowledge, as it will be taking over a part of ICT Elmo’s staff.

In addition to Tampere, DNA’s new fibre-optic network is also available in Nokia, Ylöjärvi, Kangasala, Lempäälä, Pirkkala, Valkeakoski, Akaa, Orivesi, Pälkäne and Vesilahti.



