DNA becomes a major broadband and TV operator in the Tampere region
DNA will introduce faster broadband and next-generation television services for housing companies and householders across the Tampere region. The company has agreed to purchase an extensive fibre network infrastructure used by ICT Elmo Oy (formerly Tampereen Puhelin) as well as Elmo's consumer and housing company business. The sellers are ICT Elmo Oy as well as Pohjois-Hämeen Puhelin Oy and Ikaalisten-Parkanon Puhelin Oy. The transaction will be effective immediately.
Measured by the number of subscriptions, DNA is Finland’s second largest fixed broadband operator. Today’s acquisition makes DNA an important provider of both broadband and television services for consumers and housing companies as well as fixed-line network services for businesses in the Tampere region.
“We are extremely happy with the acquisition. Tampere is the second biggest market area in Finland, and it is important for us to have a strong presence and be able to offer our full range of services here. We intend to invest heavily in making both 5G and our fibre-optic and cable networks available to housing companies and single-family houses across the region. Thanks to this acquisition, we will be able to provide our customers with gigabit-speed broadband and a wide range of television services,” says Jarno Haikonen, DNA’s Vice President, Broadband and TV Business.
As well as Elmo’s consumer and housing company business, DNA is taking over Elmo’s extensive fibre-optic network infrastructure, which will help to facilitate the introduction of 5G in the Tampere region. Metro networks are providing higher transmission speeds for base stations and they will become increasingly crucial with the introduction of 5G, as the new standard enables faster and more reliable connections and new kinds of services.
“Elmo and its owners have been investing in the fibre-optic network consistently since the establishment of Elmo. This transaction gives us a solid and extensive network of our own in the Tampere region and the ability to begin providing services on a large scale straight away. Supplemented with the latest technology, the network will ultimately enable us to offer faster and more reliable internet access and a completely new range of services”, explains Mikko Kannisto, DNA’s Director, Transmission Networks.
Elmo’s corporate clients and operator business are not included in the transaction.
“Elmo and DNA have a long history of successful cooperation. This deal allows both businesses to focus on their respective core strategies. Elmo is a nation-wide full-service ICT company, and our strategic goal is to become one of the big names in our industry by 2023. The transaction makes it easier and faster for us to reach our goal. DNA will continue to be a strategic network and mobile services partner for us”, explains Elmo’s CEO Janne Aaltonen.
With the transaction DNA will also strengthen its local knowledge, as it will be taking over a part of ICT Elmo’s staff.
In addition to Tampere, DNA’s new fibre-optic network is also available in Nokia, Ylöjärvi, Kangasala, Lempäälä, Pirkkala, Valkeakoski, Akaa, Orivesi, Pälkäne and Vesilahti.
Further information for the media:
- Jarno Haikonen, Vice President, Broadband and TV Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 2058, jarno.haikonen@dna.fi
- Mikko Kannisto, Director, Transmission Networks, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 590 2527, mikko.kannisto@dna.fi
- Janne Aaltonen, CEO, ICT Elmo Oy, tel. +358 50 359 8285, janne.aaltonen@elmo.fi
- DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
Elmo is a nation-wide ICT company providing complete ICT services to companies: the service assortment includes telecommunications and communications services, data centre and cloud services, equipment, software, IT management services and innovations. At Elmo, everybody's aim is to get the customer to love ICT by showing how easily everything can be done. Elmo employs 60 high-level professionals and its turnover was EUR 15.8 million in 2018. Elmo's principal area of operations is Tampere region, and Greater Helsinki and Turku region are its central areas of growth.
