DNA builds a 5G network to SuomiAreena, Pori

DNA will showcase its Smart Home at the SuomiAreena event in Pori between 16-20 July. The Smart Home will be open on all event days, and visitors can see and try out smart services coming into homes in the next few years. Along with the services, DNA will demonstrate 5G network brought by DNA and Ericsson on the site for the duration of the SuomiAreena event.

The 5G network installed in the Smart Home is a home telecommunications connection that provides speeds of up to over 1 Gbps. Thanks to 5G, mobile communication network users can now be guaranteed a certain connection speed. Before the 5G era, guaranteed speeds have been possible only for fixed-network connections.

“The 5G connection on display at our Smart Home will solve the connectivity issues faced by many homes and low-density residential areas. It enables services that require a high, stable Internet speed in many of the properties where an optic fiber connection is unavailable or would be prohibitively expensive for the customer,” explains Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business at DNA.

The use of mobile data has seen enormous growth in recent years. Just in the past two years, the quantity of data transferred in DNA’s mobile communication network has increased by 120%, and the trend is expected to continue with the expansion of 5G.

“We expect that the use of mobile data will multiply eight-fold within the next five years. According to our latest predictions, the number of 5G subscriptions, set for commercial launch next year, will surpass 1 billion by the end of 2023. In addition to providing fast connections for consumers, 5G is expected to be used in the health care, manufacturing and automotive industries and in the distribution of water, electricity and heating,” says Olli Sirkka, Head of Ericsson Finland.

In Finland, the first 5G services will be carried out on the 3.5 GHz frequency, which enables top speeds of around 2 Gbps. The connection at the Smart Home uses the technology of the next phase of 5G, millimetre wave frequency radio technology, which is expected to enter into wider use in the early 2020s and further increase the data transfer capacity of 5G networks. The showcase at SuomiAreena will use Ericsson’s mmWave 28GHz 5G Test Bed solution.

DNA will begin to offer 5G services similar to those showcased at the Smart Home commercially next year, after securing the needed licences and the availability of mobile devices.

