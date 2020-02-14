DNA continues to support digital inclusion
DNA continues its cooperation with its charity partners HelsinkiMissio, Hope - Yhdessä & Yhteisesti ry and SOS Children’s Villages Finland. For DNA, the goal of the cooperation is to promote digital inclusion on a national basis by supporting strong and competent organisations.
This year, too, DNA wants to participate in enabling the work done by HelsinkiMissio, Hope and SOS Children’s Villages Finland for the children, young people, families and senior citizens of Finland. The organisations have also become very important to DNA’s personnel.
“Digitalisation is great, but some of Finns are at risk of being excluded from it. When services are transferred online, it may even cause more problems for many people in their everyday life. We want to do what we can to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy the opportunities created by digitalisation and smart devices,” says Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President, Corporate Communications, DNA.
DNA supports SOS Children’s Villages Finland financially in a partnership that dates back to 2011. This cooperation ensures, among other things, that Finland’s most disadvantaged children and young people can get modern smart devices. In 2018, for example, DNA donated EUR 10 to SOS Children’s Villages Finland for each phone recycled at a DNA Store in late November and early December. The drive collected a total of EUR 72,000 for the hardware budget of SOS Children’s Villages Finland.
To HelsinkiMissio, DNA provides financial support for the organisation’s work to mitigate the loneliness of the elderly. DNA’s sponsorship is channelled to digital assistance for senior citizens, i.e. personal assistance intended to help those who want to improve their digital skills. During 2019, the volunteers trained by HelsinkiMissio completed nearly 200 digital assistance jobs, where a volunteer helps the senior citizen who asked for assistance with a problem related to digital or smart devices.
With Hope ry, DNA has agreed to donate devices for low-income families. DNA’s sponsorship is directed according to the needs reported by Hope and enables the charity’s work for the benefit of families with limited means. DNA donates hundreds of smartphones to Hope every year.
The lack of a smart device or knowledge of how to use it as a cause of inequality
Of the 1,029 people who responded to the survey focusing on digital equality published by DNA in March 2019 *), roughly 40 per cent considers that there is a person in their own immediate circle that has been excluded either from the society or social relationships due to digitalisation. Usually the excluded person is a relative, and the reason is thought to be the lack of knowledge. Over a half of the respondents believed that the lack of devices or knowledge leads to increasing inequality in Finland.
