DNA, Elisa ja Telia yhdessä tukemassa Pride-tapahtumaa

DNA, Elisa and Telia to support the Pride event together 24.6.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

DNA, Elisa and Telia Finland will participate together as official partners of Helsinki Pride this year under the theme “Together.” The Pride week will be celebrated after the midsummer weekend from 24 to 30 June 2019. The week of celebration will culminate in the traditional Pride parade on Saturday 29 June 2019.