DNA introduces eSIM for pilot sales.

DNA’s eSIMs will become available for pilot sales at the DNA Store in Kamppi, Helsinki. The sales will begin on 28 May 2019 and, in the initial phase, eSIM can be introduced on Apple’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as well as on the latest iPads.

eSIM is a digital SIM card integrated into a smart device. It facilitates the deployment of a subscription and has the same functionalities as a traditional, plastic SIM card. DNA customers can select a subscription compatible with eSIM from DNA’s consumer subscriptions.

The advantage of eSIM is the ease of subscription activation, meaning that there is no need to install a physical SIM card.

It is already possible to use multiple subscriptions simultaneously on the same device, as customers can adopt a traditional SIM card in addition to eSIM on Apple’s new eSIM phones. This allows customers to easily keep, for example, work and leisure calls separate from each other.

“Now is a good time to make eSIM subscriptions available as compatible devices are starting to enter the market”, says Cedric Kamtsan, Vice President of DNA’s Handset Business.

In the future, as eSIM-capable devices become more common, the potential of eSIM can be utilised in, for example, smart watches, household appliances and televisions. With eSIM, devices can be more easily controlled remotely via the network and, depending on the device, it is also possible to answer calls.

The subscription is activated by reading the subscription’s QR activation code with the device’s own eSIM application. The eSIM card looks the same as a SIM card, but it has a QR activation code instead of a chip.

The possible expansion of eSIM sales will be decided on the basis of the pilot sales.

