DNA kurkistaa vuoteen 2022 teknologiatrendeillään: internet jatkaa muuttumista, reuna tuo turvaa ja komponentteja kaivataan

Surprise result: Retirees are Finland’s most critical TV viewers – DNA survey discovers how many minutes are given to a new series before it’s labelled bad 17.12.2021 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Only five percent of Finns say they always watch a movie or TV series all the way through, even if it doesn't make an immediate impact. A fifth, on the other hand, stop watching at already in 5 to 10 minutes if they don't like the programme. Surprisingly, the most impatient are viewers who have reached retirement age. When choosing new programmes, reviews by critics guide only a few.