DNA on yksi Euroopan parhaista työpaikoista

DNA becomes a major broadband and TV operator in the Tampere region 31.5.2019 11:02:32 EEST | Tiedote

DNA will introduce faster broadband and next-generation television services for housing companies and householders across the Tampere region. The company has agreed to purchase an extensive fibre network infrastructure used by ICT Elmo Oy (formerly Tampereen Puhelin) as well as Elmo's consumer and housing company business. The sellers are ICT Elmo Oy as well as Pohjois-Hämeen Puhelin Oy and Ikaalisten-Parkanon Puhelin Oy. The transaction will be effective immediately.