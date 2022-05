DNA Oyj:n tammi–maaliskuun 2022 liiketoimintakatsaus: Liikevaihto ja matkaviestinverkon sekä kiinteän laajakaistan liittymämäärät kasvoivat

Worried about the content your child is seeing online? Survey: How Finnish parents agree on the rules and restrictions related to phone use with their children 13.4.2022 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to DNA’s recent school survey, parents are concerned about the kind of material children are seeing when they use social media and the Internet on their phone. In addition to jointly agreed rules, parents monitor and restrict the phone use of especially young children. Luckily, in addition to both rules and learning together, there are various services available to ease these worries.