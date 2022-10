DNA Oyj:n tammi–syyskuun 2022 liiketoimintakatsaus: Liikevaihto, käyttökate ja tulos kasvoivat markkinaympäristön epävarmuudesta huolimatta

DNA’s 5G already covers 76% of Finland’s population – new locations Koski Tl, Mustasaari, Perho, Vöyri and Ypäjä 14.10.2022 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network covers mathematically an estimated 76% of Finland’s population, which translates to approximately 4.2 million people across 179 municipalities. The newest 5G locations are Koski Tl, Mustasaari, Perho, Vöyri and Ypäjä. DNA’s comprehensive coverage map makes checking 5G coverage and available speeds in your area easy.