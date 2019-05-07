DNA proceeds with customer testing for 5G broadband
Since autumn, DNA has been testing fixed 5G broadband service in Vantaa in a residential area with detached houses. The testing has now reached a point at which the service is using the actual 5G frequency. The 5G frequency is in use for all customers in that area who have signed up for the technical test group for DNA’s fixed 5G.
The fixed 5G, the high-speed broadband for detached homes, will be DNA’s first commercial service produced with 5G technology. DNA is testing the radio network functionalities connected to 5G technology and began tests in Vantaa already at the end of last year with 4G frequencies. Now the service testing has been transferred to the 3.5 GHz frequency used in 5G. The pilot studies the operation of the 3.5 GHz frequency band and mMIMO (Massive MIMO) antenna technology in home broadband systems by using the mature 4G technology already on the market.
The Massive MIMO antenna technology and beamforming used in the test operation are new radio technologies used in 5G. They significantly increase the radio interface capacity of the network and thus enhance base station performance. They enable the forming of antenna beams so that frequency resources of the basestation can be reused, which ensures high-quality service even when the traffic volume for the base station is high The Massive MIMO antennas are directed electronically and automatically towards the customer's terminal device.
“The test is a part of DNA’s service development, which allows us to bring high-speed broadband connections to detached homes in areas without access to optical fibre connections. We have asked the test group for comprehensive information about the usability of the service and based on the results we have adjusted the service implementation,” says Senior Vice President in Consumer Business, Pekka Väisänen.
A special feature of DNA’s future broadband service is that DNA can guarantee a considerable connection speed even though the connection for the terminal device at home is provided by a mobile communication network. In the 5G network, guaranteeing the connection speed of the mobile communication network to limited destinations is possible due to slicing technology.
“In many cases, 5G can replace an optic cable and ideally offer connection speeds of hundreds of megabits, solving the problem of insufficient internet connections for many homes,” says Väisänen.
DNA’s broadband services based on 5G technology for detached homes and rural areas will be made available once high-quality network terminals and customer terminal devices are introduced into the market.
DNA has been developing its mobile network systematically towards 5G, and opened a first-stage 5G network in the centre of Helsinki. DNA’s entire mobile communication network has been equipped with 5G-capable technology and its capacity has been increased to meet the demands of 5G. Launching the new 5G technology will begin once high-quality 5G terminal devices are generally available.
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey's large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones.
