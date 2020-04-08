DNA provides hundreds of elderly people with a grocery service

DNA and Gubbe Sydänystäväpalvelu will expand their collaboration that began at the start of the year. DNA has purchased a grocery service from Gubbe for more than 500 elderly people in need and also provides the service for its employees’ family members. The weekly service will continue for three months.

DNA’s objective is to help elderly people who find themselves in a difficult situation as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In addition to the 500 grocery bags purchased from Gubbe, DNA supports its own employees by providing their elderly family members with a grocery service.

“We want to help now that the situation is live. The coronavirus has made grocery shopping difficult for many elderly people, and not everyone who belongs to the risk group due to their age has someone to ask for help,” says Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA.

Provided by Gubbe Sydänystäväpalvelu, the grocery service includes collecting the customer’s groceries and delivering them to the customer’s doorstep once a week. Gubbe has already partnered up with DNA to provide the latest staff benefit, which enables DNA to support its employees to take care of their elderly family members.

“I am really happy that we have discovered Gubbe, an agile operator. They were able to quickly react to the new circumstances resulting from the coronavirus and, once again, they bring joy and relief to the daily life of elderly people as well as their worried family members,” says Rissanen.

“The grocery service was created in a day, when we were thinking of ways to ensure the well-being of the risk group and utilise our network of more than 3,000 eager employees. We are thankful that DNA agreed to expand its collaboration with us so that, together, we can now help more people of limited means who are in need of assistance,” says Sandra Lounamaa, CEO, Gubbe.

Gubbe's grocery service covers the whole of Finland, and a delivery can be arranged in less than three days. Gubbe’s network includes operators like Sotaveteraaniliitto and Deaconess Foundation who enable Gubbe to reach elderly people who need help with their groceries. DNA is paying EUR 10,000 for the service plus the cost of the grocery service provided for the family members of DNA’s employees.

DNA is the first Finnish major company with the Family-Friendly Workplace certificate granted by Väestöliitto, the Family Federation of Finland.

Further information:

Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 220 3230 marko.rissanen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

Founder, CEO Sandra Lounamaa, Gubbe, tel. +358 (0)40 835 8367, sandra@gubbe.io

Gubbe Customer Service, tel. +358 (0)44 491 0039, gubbe@gubbe.io

Further information about Gubbe's grocery service (in Finnish): https://www.gubbekassi.fi/



Gubbe is a new kind of non-medical service for the elderly, which keeps the elderly active, helps with everyday chores and provides the whole family circle with security. Gubbe also provides young people with meaningful work.