DNA rated as the best in the Nordic countries in the Digital Leaders 2018 research
DNA has been ranked as the best company in the Nordic countries in the Digital Leaders 2018 research. Last year, DNA came in second in the study.
The Finnish telecommunication operator DNA has been rated as the best company in the Nordic countries in the Digital Leaders research measuring digital maturity. This year, more than 200 companies from Finland, Sweden and Norway were assessed in the annual research conducted by Magenta Advisory by BearingPoint. The research included 64 Finnish brands.
Companies were evaluated across six different digital dimensions: digital marketing, digital product experience, e-commerce, e-CRM, mobile experience and use of social media. In the study, DNA’s digital capabilities were estimated to be at the level of international forerunners.
DNA’s performance was excellent in nearly all of the dimensions assessed. DNA was rated the best telecommunication operator in the Nordic countries in terms of mobile experience. Both DNA’s mobile website and applications were rated to be of very high quality even at the international level. In e-commerce, the emphasis was noted to be in mobile e-commerce, the importance of which is increasing as consumer behaviour changes.
“We are happy and proud to accept this acknowledgement for which we can thank both our competent and customer-oriented personnel and a work culture that encourages experimentation. Our success is very indicative of the fact that digitalisation must be approached and developed through customer needs and behaviour. Digital success is based on understanding customers and utilising that understanding, which expressly benefits the customers”, says Kati Sulin, Chief Digital Officer at DNA.
According to Sulin, the data collected on customer behaviour is at the core of customer understanding. DNA reviews this data and makes decisions based on it.
“We also study Finnish preferences in the annual digital way of life survey. The data clearly shows that digital services and traditional on-site transactions are complementary rather than mutually exclusive approaches.”
The use of digital service is often natural for the oldest age group of Finns, the 65–74-year-olds, too – they would much rather complete their tax return online than on paper, for example. However, three out of four (75%) respondents say that they want to use both physical and digital services in diverse ways, depending on the situation and errand.
“We do not force customers to use a particular channel. We monitor how and where our customers want to run their errands, and then strive to serve them as well as possible, both online and in physical stores. It is precisely due to data-driven customer understanding that DNA fares well even in international review”, Sulin says.
The Digital Leaders in the Nordics research was conducted in Finland for the fifth consecutive year. Sweden and Norway were included in the research for the second year in a row. The companies involved in the research were evaluated using 256 objective criteria across six digital dimensions.
The Digital Leaders in the Nordics 2018 results: http://www.magentaadvisory.com/2017/11/07/digital-leaders-in-finland-2018/
Further information for the media:
CDO Kati Sulin, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 3000, kati.sulin@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA valittiin Pohjoismaiden parhaaksi Digimenestyjät 2018 -tutkimuksessa7.11.2017 10:09 | Tiedote
DNA on valittu Pohjoismaiden parhaaksi yritykseksi Digimenestyjät 2018 -tutkimuksessa. Viime vuonna DNA oli tutkimuksessa kakkostilalla.
DNA valmistautuu jopa kymmenkertaisiin tiedonsiirtomääriin6.11.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Entistä massiivisempiin datamääriin valmistautumiseksi DNA korvaa verkon kriittisiä runkolaitteita nykyistä merkittävästi tehokkaammilla laitteilla, joissa on moninkertainen tiedonsiirtokapasiteetti. Dataliikenteen kasvu jatkuu sekä matkaviestin- että kiinteässä verkossa, ja 5G:n tulo todennäköisesti jyrkentää mobiilidatan kasvukäyrän 4G:n alkuaikojen tasolle.
DNA is preparing for up to ten times higher data volumes6.11.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
To prepare for increasingly massive data volumes, DNA will replace backbone devices critical to its network production with devices having considerably higher efficiency and many times higher data transfer capacity. Data volumes continue to grow in both the mobile and the fixed network, and 5G is likely to make the growth curve of mobile data as steep as it was at the beginning of the 4G era.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet lokakuussa 20171.11.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
DNA:n myydyimpien puhelimien lokakuun listalla kolmoisvoiton ottivat Huawein Honor-mallit. Applen molemmat iPhone 8 -uutuuspuhelimet nousivat Top 15 -listalle saman tien, vaikka uusimman iPhone X -mallin odotus on varmasti näkynyt iPhone 8:n myynnissä. Eniten yksittäisiä malleja listalla on Samsungilla.
Kansallisella yhteistyöllä Euroopan kärkeen mobiilimaksamisessa26.10.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
PayiQ, Digital Forum Finland, Elisa, Telia ja DNA uudistavat mobiililippujen ostamisen useiden Suomen kaupunkien joukkoliikenteessä. Yhteistyön tuloksena Suomi siirtyy Euroopan kärkeen maksamisen vaivattomuudessa. Lippu on valmiina käyttöön puhelimessa vain parilla napin painalluksella ilman erillistä rekisteröitymistä. Maksu hoituu kätevästi puhelinlaskun yhteydessä.
DNA carrier billing now available for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases18.10.2017 13:30 | Tiedote
Beginning Wednesday, 18 October, DNA will offer customers the option to pay for purchases in the App Store and for Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks, directly from their mobile phone account. The service will be available to all DNA’s customers in Finland for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans. The launch of the service sees DNA take a dynamic new step in the development of its financial services and customer service. Using the service is simple. DNA’s customers with a new or existing Apple ID select “Carrier Billing" as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch. For more information on how to set up carrier billing, please visit www.dna.fi/appstore (in Finnish). Further information for the media:Cedric Kamtsa
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme