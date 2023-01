DNA rekrytoi kesätyöntekijänsä ilman CV:tä ja hakemuskirjettä – aiemmista kokeiluista saatu hakijapalaute puhuu nykyaikaisen hakutavan puolesta

DNA recruits summer workers without asking for CVs and application letters – applicant feedback from previous experiments speaks in favour of a more modern application method 19.1.2023 15:50:00 EET | Press release

DNA has long been open-minded about renewing working life in different ways. Now, the company is recruiting all of its summer employees for 2023 without asking them to provide CVs or traditional application letters. In total, DNA needs approximately one hundred summer workers for various expert and sales positions, so this is a major decision. DNA is a responsible employer, which is why it wants to reduce the large workload of those looking for summer jobs. This also improves the applicant experience and makes the job search more equal. These claims are supported by feedback and results received by Duunitori.