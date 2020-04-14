DNA starts the pre-sale of the OnePlus 8 series phones equipped with 5G capabilities today, 14 April. The actual sales and deliveries of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones start on 21 April. DNA already sells Samsung’s and Huawei’s 5G phones as well as 5G mobile modems.

The pre-sale of the OnePlus 8 series 5G phones, OnePlus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro starts today at 7 p.m. The pre-sale starts in all DNA sales channels, but due to the current exceptional situation, we recommend that you place your pre-order online.

OnePlus 8 Pro has an edge-to-edge 6.78" 2K display. The high-resolution Fluid Display operates at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone also has a four-camera system with 48 megapixels that capture high-quality photos and 4K videos. The device can be charged wirelessly or with a cable. Fast charging tops up the battery by 50 percent in approximately 30 minutes. In addition, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor makes sure your phone has desktop-like power.

As for OnePlus 8, it features a three-camera system with 48 megapixels and an edge-to-edge 6.55" Fluid AMOLED display. The display operates at a refresh rate of 90 Hz. OnePlus 8 also comes with a quick-charge function as well as top-notch performance thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865.

“The OnePlus 8 series devices have 48-megapixel cameras and, depending on the model, a three or four-camera system that takes shooting to an entirely new level. At the same time, the large Fluid displays provide an excellent viewing experience for videos, images and other content. My estimate is that many are already planning to switch to 5G as the 5G network is expanding rapidly, and the selection will grow even further with new mobile devices,” says CEO Sami Aavikko from DNA Store.

In addition to the OnePlus 8 series 5G phones, DNA also sells 5G phones in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Huawei P40 series as well as 5G mobile modems for home and business use. Additional 5G phones will be available in the coming months.

Right now, DNA’s 5G services are already available in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Hyvinkää, Sipoo, Rusko, Raisio, Lieto, Nokia and Ylöjärvi.

In the coming months, DNA’s 5G network will expand to Oulu, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Vaasa, Hämeenlinna, Seinäjoki, Rauma, Pirkkala, Lempäälä, Pori and Heinola.



