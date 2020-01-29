DNA strengthens its B2B division – dozens of new employees needed

DNA’s B2B division will be significantly strengthened in the coming years. With the new strategy, a considerable number of new employees are needed already this year.

With the new B2B strategy, DNA will increasingly emerge as a provider of new kind of services. DNA’s service portfolio will become more international and the digital capabilities are being strongly developed. A good example of this is the Nordic Connect service, launched last autumn, which combines client's Nordic offices with robust data links.

To put the strategy into practice, DNA needs to recruit additional staff to B2B division. Many of the new work tasks are closely related to digitalisation and business building. In addition to these, the focus is also on improving customer service, sales, marketing and other existing activities.

“With the introduction of our growth strategy, we will be needing dozens of new employees this year,” says Tuukka Toivonen,Vice President, Business Management & Strategy, Corporate Business at DNA Plc.

The implementation of this strategy has already begun in many respects. The first recruitments related to this started already at the end of last year, and this week seven new jobs were opened for application: three Business Managers and four Development Managers. Their tasks are divided between the voice systems, customer premises equipment, mobile network services and data solutions.

“Being part of Telenor gives us an opportunity to provide our customers with even more comprehensive services than before. Earlier, our service offering was targeted particularly to companies operating in Finland, but now we have the opportunity to offer truly comprehensive international telecommunications and diverse service packaged for businesses of all sizes. This also requires the development of our business operations, the process we now have embarked on,” Toivonen says.

In addition to significant resources and a broad service portfolio, Telenor also enables excellent international career development opportunities for DNA employees.

DNA was awarded for its flexible work culture, when in the Great Place to Work 2019 study DNA was selected the best workplace in Finland and 13th in Europe in the series of large corporations. In an internal survey, the things DNA employees listed as the main reasons for their high job satisfaction included flexible work, interesting tasks, good employee benefits, extensive remote work opportunities, a modern working environment and a family-friendly culture that encourages employees to find a balance between work and leisure.

Further information:

Tuukka Toivonen, Vice President, Business Management & Strategy, Corporate Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 3333, tuukka.toivonen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi