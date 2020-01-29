DNA strengthens its B2B division – dozens of new employees needed
DNA’s B2B division will be significantly strengthened in the coming years. With the new strategy, a considerable number of new employees are needed already this year.
With the new B2B strategy, DNA will increasingly emerge as a provider of new kind of services. DNA’s service portfolio will become more international and the digital capabilities are being strongly developed. A good example of this is the Nordic Connect service, launched last autumn, which combines client's Nordic offices with robust data links.
To put the strategy into practice, DNA needs to recruit additional staff to B2B division. Many of the new work tasks are closely related to digitalisation and business building. In addition to these, the focus is also on improving customer service, sales, marketing and other existing activities.
“With the introduction of our growth strategy, we will be needing dozens of new employees this year,” says Tuukka Toivonen,Vice President, Business Management & Strategy, Corporate Business at DNA Plc.
The implementation of this strategy has already begun in many respects. The first recruitments related to this started already at the end of last year, and this week seven new jobs were opened for application: three Business Managers and four Development Managers. Their tasks are divided between the voice systems, customer premises equipment, mobile network services and data solutions.
“Being part of Telenor gives us an opportunity to provide our customers with even more comprehensive services than before. Earlier, our service offering was targeted particularly to companies operating in Finland, but now we have the opportunity to offer truly comprehensive international telecommunications and diverse service packaged for businesses of all sizes. This also requires the development of our business operations, the process we now have embarked on,” Toivonen says.
In addition to significant resources and a broad service portfolio, Telenor also enables excellent international career development opportunities for DNA employees.
DNA was awarded for its flexible work culture, when in the Great Place to Work 2019 study DNA was selected the best workplace in Finland and 13th in Europe in the series of large corporations. In an internal survey, the things DNA employees listed as the main reasons for their high job satisfaction included flexible work, interesting tasks, good employee benefits, extensive remote work opportunities, a modern working environment and a family-friendly culture that encourages employees to find a balance between work and leisure.
Further information:
Tuukka Toivonen, Vice President, Business Management & Strategy, Corporate Business, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 3333, tuukka.toivonen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi
Images
Links
About DNA Oyj
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA’s mobile communication network customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in the world. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies’ category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, the leading ICT company in the Nordics. information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn.
Subscribe to releases from DNA Oyj
Subscribe to all the latest releases from DNA Oyj by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from DNA Oyj
DNA:n yritysliiketoimintaa vahvistetaan – tarve kymmenille uusille työntekijöille29.1.2020 10:15:00 EET | Tiedote
DNA:n yritysliiketoiminta vahvistuu merkittävästi tulevina vuosina. Uuden B2B-strategian myötä tarve uusille työntekijöille on jo kuluvan vuoden aikana huomattava.
DNA begins selling 5G subscriptions28.1.2020 08:30:00 EET | Press release
DNA begins selling 5G subscriptions to private and corporate customers. In early 2020, DNA’s 5G network will be available in over 20 locales.
DNA aloittaa 5G-liittymien myynnin28.1.2020 08:30:00 EET | Tiedote
DNA aloittaa 5G-liittymien myynnin yksityis- ja yritysasiakkaille. Alkuvuoden aikana DNA:n 5G-verkko tulee olemaan käytössä yli 20 paikkakunnalla.
DNA:n ja Lammin Säästöpankin kumppanietu: seniorin digipaketti24.1.2020 13:10:04 EET | Tiedote
DNA ja Lammin Säästöpankki ovat sopineet pankin senioriasiakkaille suunnatusta kumppaniedusta, joka pitää sisällään tablet-tietokoneen ja DNA:n mobiililaajakaistan etuhintaan. DNA Kaupasta hankittava seniorin digipaketti on osa Lammin Säästöpankin senioreiden kokonaispalvelua.
DNA:lla kesätyökaveriin luotetaan kuin vakituiseen – yli 150 kesätyöpaikkaa nyt avoinna ympäri Suomen23.1.2020 09:30:00 EET | Uutinen
DNA rekrytoi jälleen ensi kesäksi yli 150 kesätyökaveria monipuolisiin työtehtäviin eri puolille Suomea. Meillä kesätyökavereihin luotetaan kuin vakituisiin, ja kesätyöntekijöille tarjotaankin samat työsuhde-edut ja -oikeudet kuin vakituiselle henkilöstölle. Moni palaakin DNA:lle tänä kesänä jo kolmatta tai neljättä kertaa.
DNA kokeilee uutta henkilöstöetua: tukea ikääntyvistä perheenjäsenistä huolehtimiseen21.1.2020 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
DNA on alkanut tukea työntekijöitään ikääntyvistä perheenjäsenistä huolehtimisessa. Pilottivaiheeseen edenneen edun tavoitteena on, että DNA:laiset voivat ilahduttaa ikääntyviä omaisiaan kiireettömällä ja luotettavalla seuralla säännöllisesti, vaikka olisivat estyneitä itse tapaamasta heitä niin usein kuin haluavat.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom