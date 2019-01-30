DNA supports digital equality in cooperation with strong partners
DNA has agreed on partnerships with three major charities. DNA’s partnership with child welfare organisation SOS-Lapsikylä will continue, and DNA is launching cooperation with the charities HelsinkiMission and Hope - Yhdessä & Yhteisesti ry.
The main objective of all of these partnerships is the promotion of digital equality.
“Digitalisation is a wonderful thing, but some in Finland are struggling to keep up with its development. Not everyone has the skills to use the services, or even the opportunity to get the required smart devices”, says DNA’s Vice President, Corporate Communications, Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck.
DNA supports SOS-Lapsikylä both financially and by providing telecommunications connections in a partnership that dates back to 2011. This cooperation ensures, among other things, that many of Finland’s most disadvantaged children and young people can obtain modern smart devices. Last year, for example, DNA donated EUR 10 to SOS-Lapsikylä for each phone recycled at a DNA Store in late November and early December. The drive collected a total of EUR 72,000 for SOS-Lapsikylä’s hardware budget.
To HelsinkiMission, DNA provides financial support for the organisation’s work to mitigate the loneliness of the elderly. DNA’s sponsorship is channelled to digital assistance for senior citizens, i.e. personal assistance intended to help those who want to improve their digital skills.
With Hope ry, DNA has agreed to donate devices for low-income families. DNA’s sponsorship will be directed according to the needs reported by Hope and will enable the charity’s work for the benefit of families with limited means.
Digital exclusion is a cause for concern
Of the 1,032 people who took DNA’s digital inequality survey for schoolchildren *), published in November 2018, 45 percent felt that digital inequality is a social problem in Finland.
In the same survey, as many as 59 percent of Finnish parents thought that digital inequality is increasing among children, and up to 62 percent felt that it would have an impact on their school results and future employment prospects.
“The pace of digitalisation can be breath-taking. With our partners, we want to keep as many Finnish people on board as we can”, Wahlbeck says.
Further information:
*) DNA's annual school survey, 2018 (in Finnish): https://corporate.dna.fi/lehdistotiedotteet?type=stt2&id=69846924
Vilhelmiina Wahlbeck, Vice President, Corporate Communications, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 040 1671, vilhelmiina.wahlbeck@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications: tel. +358 44 (0)44 8000, communications@dna.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
