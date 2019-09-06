DNA – the world leader in mobile data use per subscription
According to the latest report* from Tefficient, DNA is the world number one for mobile data use per subscription.
DNA’s mobile data volume was 23.5 gigabytes per subscription during the first half of this year, making DNA the current number one according to the latest report from Tefficient.
In practice, this number of gigabytes means either watching some 55 hours of videos or some 18 hours of HD quality video.
DNA’s per-subscription data transfer volume has continued to grow: In the first half of 2018, it stood at about 19.8 gigabytes per month, and had already reached 20.8 gigabytes per month for the full year. In 2017, DNA’s mobile data use per subscription was 15.9 gigabytes per month.
“Mobile data is popular, as networks and devices are getting better all the time and pricing is sensible. I believe this growth will continue well into the future, as new 4G subscribers are joining the network at a stable rate, the mobile network is becoming an increasingly important connection platform for internet services, and services are becoming more data intensive. In the future, 5G technology and even higher-quality network services will continue to increase data usage,” says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks at DNA.
DNA’s advanced network technology enables electricity consumption to reduce in proportion even though the use of mobile data increases all the time.
”All the electricity we buy directly is produced by renewable energy sources, and it is important to us that our networks are as energy efficient as possible”, says Jarkko Laari.
The majority of the data transferred via mobile networks arises from the use of a variety of video-based services, such as YouTube and Netflix.
*Source: Tefficient is an international analysis, benchmarking and consulting company in the telecommunications industry. You can download their latest report here: https://tefficient.com/mobile-data-operators-1h-2019/
Further information:
Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, DNA Plc., tel. +358 (0)44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
About DNA Oyj
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey’s large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
