DNA to begin 5G service sales in December

DNA will begin the sales of its fixed 5G service based on 5G technology in December. The service will enable a fast and consistent broadband connection for households. To begin with, the service will become available for homes in the residential areas of the major cities, but the availability will be quickly extended to new areas.

DNA has been testing the fixed 5G comprehensively in both Vantaa and Hyvinkää and will now move from the testing stage to providing the service commercially. The sales of the fixed 5G service will begin in December.

The fixed 5G, or the Fixed Wireless Access, enables super fast, low-latency data connections to many homes and properties that are out of the reach of a fibre-optic network, where it is too expensive to build a fibre-optic network or where digging up the yard is not an option. The technology used for the service guarantees a high-quality, fast connection to the property.

“Fixed 5G is an extremely interesting service because it will help many homes and businesses with problems arising from inadequate data connections. We have already received many queries regarding the availability of the service. I am thrilled to be able to announce that the service sales will begin in December,” says Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA.

“We are simultaneously getting ready to launch other 5G services. For example, at the moment, the range of 5G phones is still very limited and the capacity of the devices is not sufficient. We won’t introduce 5G subscriptions and phones until the 5G network is comprehensive enough to genuinely serve our customers and there will be more technologically advanced 5G phone models available,” continues Väisänen.

Initially, the fixed 5G service will be available to selected residential areas in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. However, the availability will extend with the construction of DNA’s 5G network to other bigger cities early next year.

A similar service will also be made available to DNA’s corporate customers to expand the availability of super fast access point connections. The IoT services of the 5G standard, NB-IoT and LTE-M, are already available to corporate customers.

DNA’s 5G network to grow significantly in 2020

DNA will extend its 5G network rapidly to cover new areas as the mobile network has been prepped for the 5G era for a long time. The DNA network has been equipped with 5G-capable technology and the network capacity has been increased to meet the new demands. DNA’s first 5G pilot networks are used in the central areas of Helsinki, Hyvinkää and Pori as well as residential areas in Vantaa for testing the fixed 5G service.

DNA will also continue to improve and expand its 4G network parallel to its investments in 5G. In DNA’s view, regardless of the launch of 5G, 4G will remain the primary mobile network technology as well as the network most used by customers for a long time still.

Further information for the media:

Pekka Väisänen, Senior Vice President, Consumer Business, DNA Plc, tel.: +358 (0)44 0400 168, pekka.vaisanen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate communications, tel. +358 (0) 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi