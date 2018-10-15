DNA to double 4G network speeds in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku
This autumn, DNA will update its mobile network extensively towards 5G in Helsinki and the Tampere and Turku economic areas. The expansion in 4G network capacity will further increase mobile data transfer speeds to up to 1 Gbps.
The increase in data transfer speeds in densely populated areas will be achieved through the widespread introduction of new 4G frequencies and the latest network technology. The capacity expansion will increase overall speeds to double that of the current level and at best up to 1 Gbps.
Work on the mobile network upgrade was launched recently in Helsinki, and Tampere and Turku are to follow in the second half of October. The expansions are focused on the busiest areas in terms of mobile data use. In Helsinki, they span across a continuous area from the city centre to eastern Helsinki, while in Tampere and Turku, the expansions extend partially across municipal borders. The work is set to be completed by the end of the year. The current capacity expansions are a part of DNA’s nationwide mobile network capacity expansion programme, launched already during 2017.
– Mobile data usage is constantly growing, and DNA’s customers are the most enthusiastic data users in the world*. By continuously developing our mobile network, we ensure that our customers are able to use our network smoothly in all activities also in the future, says Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks at DNA.
4G to remain alongside 5G
– The 4G network will retain its importance for years to come, despite the preparations already being made for 5G. 4G allows for excellent data transfer speeds across large areas. Initially, 5G will be a more localised technology that facilitates high-quality telecommunication services in areas and applications where optical fibre connections are unavailable or prohibitively expensive, says Laari.
DNA has been systematically developing its mobile network towards 5G. The network has been equipped with 5G-capable technology and network capacity has been increased to meet the demands of 5G. Introduction of the new 5G technology will begin as the 5G licence activates on 1 January 2019.
*) Tefficient: https://corporate.dna.fi/press-releases?type=stt1&id=69710242
Further information:
Jarkko Laari, Director, Radio Networks, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 4949, jarkko.laari@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
PL 10
01044 DNA
http://www.dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 3.9 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta DNA Oyj
DNA kiihdyttää 4G-verkon nopeuksia kohti 5G-aikaa Helsingissä, Tampereella ja Turussa15.10.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
DNA päivittää syksyn aikana matkaviestinverkkoaan laajasti kohti 5G-aikaa Helsingissä sekä Tampereen ja Turun talousalueilla. 4G-verkon kapasiteettilaajennus lisää matkaviestinverkon tiedonsiirtonopeuksia entisestään, parhaimmillaan yhteyksissä ylletään jopa gigan nopeuksiin.
DNA wins 5G frequency band – 5G services on offer next year1.10.2018 14:00 | Tiedote
DNA has won 5G frequency band in the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority’s frequency auction. The 5G services will be provided from the beginning of next year, and they will enable connection speeds of over 1 gigabit per second (1Gbps) for DNA customers.
DNA sai tavoittelemansa 5G-taajuuskaistan - 5G-palvelut tarjolle ensi vuonna1.10.2018 14:00 | Tiedote
DNA on voittanut tavoittelemansa 5G-taajuuskaistan Viestintäviraston taajuushuutokaupassa. Ensi vuodesta alkaen tarjolle tulevat 5G-palvelut mahdollistavat DNA:n asiakkaille jopa yli gigan yhteysnopeudet.
DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet syyskuussa 20181.10.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Honor 10 ylsi syyskuussa komeisiin myyntilukemiin ja nousi DNA:n syyskuun Top 15 -listan ehdottomaksi ykköseksi. Kuukauden toinen suuri menestyjä on Huawei, sillä listan malleista peräti kolmannes on Huawei-puhelimia.
DNA TV Vuokraamo rental store now offers all movies in HD quality – Nordisk Film catalogue as the latest addition25.9.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
The movie selection of the DNA TV service expands today as titles in the Nordisk Film catalogue are added to available rental movies. As of today, all Vuokraamo rental movies are available in HD quality. As consumers habits change, viewers are increasingly using broadband to watch rental movies. Consumers today want all TV content to be accessible in one place at any time, and viewable with the device of their choosing.
DNA TV:n Vuokraamon kaikki elokuvat nyt teräväpiirtona – uusimpana mukana myös Nordisk Filmin elokuvat25.9.2018 11:45 | Tiedote
DNA TV -palvelun elokuvatarjonta laajenee entisestään, kun sen vuokrattavien elokuvien valikoimaan lisätään tänään myös Nordisk Filmin katalogi. Kaikki Vuokraamon elokuvat ovat jatkossa HD-laatuisia. Kulutustottumusten muuttuessa myös vuokravideoiden katselussa ollaan siirtymässä yhä enemmän laajakaistan käyttöön. Tämän päivän kuluttaja haluaa löytää kaikki tv-sisällöt yhdestä ja samasta paikasta ja katsoa niitä juuri silloin kun hänelle itselleen sopii, haluamallaan laitteella.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme