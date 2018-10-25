DNA to launch sale of OnePlus phones

Finnish teleoperator DNA and OnePlus have agreed on the introduction of OnePlus phones to DNA’s product selection. The first of these will be the new OnePlus 6T flagship phone, to be released on Monday, October 29.

DNA will introduce OnePlus phones to all of its sales channels. The first phone to be on offer is the new OnePlus 6T, which will be released on Monday, October 29. The sales will begin in DNA Stores and the DNA Online Shop on Tuesday, November 6.

“We are delighted to add a new and exciting brand to our selection. OnePlus phones are known for their excellent technical capabilities for an affordable price, and we are very happy to offer OnePlus 6T through our sales channels,” says Sami Aavikko, Managing Director of DNA Store.

“OnePlus has attracted a strong user community and fanbase in Finland, and we continuously search for new ways to reach new audiences. DNA is the ideal partner for OnePlus thanks to its strong connection with our core target group, and our Finnish fans have expressed their wish for cooperation with DNA. DNA is an important partner as we strive for continued growth in the market,” says Tuomas Lampén, Country Manager of OnePlus Finland.

OnePlus 6T will be added to the selection of all DNA Stores and the DNA Online Shop. DNA is the only OnePlus reseller in Finland to offer an extended three-year warranty for the OnePlus phones. DNA offers the phones with a three-year payment schedule free of interest or surcharges. The phone will be available in all memory and colour options.



DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 3.9 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit oneplus.com.