DNA toi myyntiin laadukkaat Anker-lataustuotteet – katso vinkit toimivaan lataukseen

DNA introduces high-quality Anker charging products - Check out DNA’s tips for efficient charging 29.1.2018 12:05 | Tiedote

Without exception, all mobile devices rely on a single thing. They all need to have power, and it must also be possible to charge them anywhere. Increasingly, new telephones support rapid charging, which is why they also deserve chargers worthy of them. DNA has put together tips for the optimal charging of mobile devices at the end of this bulletin. As the first telecom operator in Europe, DNA has introduced the high-quality and safe Anker chargers and cables.