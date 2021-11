DNA tuo markkinoille uuden DNA Hubi -laitteen – avoimeen ekosysteemiin perustuvassa laitteessa tehoa yli kaksinkertaisesti

DNA’s 5G reaches almost three million Finns in 124 different towns – with Alavus, Hämeenkyrö and Kauhajoki now included 9.11.2021 09:45:00 EET | Press release

The coverage of DNA’s 5G network includes already over 53% of Finnish residences. This means that nearly three million people live in the network coverage area, which includes a total of 124 different towns. The towns most recently connected to the network are Alavus, Hämeenkyrö and Kauhajoki. With regional extensions and an improved range of 5G devices, the popularity of 5G services is also constantly growing.