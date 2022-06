DNA Turun kaupungin viestintäpalveluiden toimittajaksi - kaupunkiin parempaa kuuluvuutta ja henkilökunnalle lisää mobiileja työkaluja

DNA expands 5G to Evijärvi, Humppila, Karstula, Muurame and Pornainen – new coverage map shows current status and future improvements 8.6.2022 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

Five more locations have been added to DNA’s 5G network coverage with the construction of base stations in Evijärvi, Humppila, Karstula, Muurame and Pornainen. The network now covers over two thirds of Finland’s population (68%) based on their place of residence, which amounts to almost 3.8 million people in 155 municipalities. DNA’s new coverage map makes it easier than ever to quickly check if your location is covered by the 5G network and what the maximum internet speed is in your area.