DNA tutki: digitalisaation merkitys yritystoiminnassa on kasvanut - lisäksi 72 % suomalaisista pitää työnantajaa digitaalisen yhdenvertaisuuden mahdollistajana

Are you in this group? One in five Finns watched their favourite series more than once during the year 23.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Series, films and sports are released in streaming series at nearly such unlimited numbers that there is always something new to watch. Despite this, almost a fifth of Finns aged 18 to 65 have watched their favourite series more than once in the past year. This was the case for close to half of those under the age of 25.