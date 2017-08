DNA TV-hubin myynti on alkanut

DNA has launched the new Android TV device, the DNA TV-hubi 10.8.2017 10:02 | Tiedote

DNA’s open ecosystem Android TV hub, DNA TV-hubi, is now available. The device combines a set-top box, Chromecast built-in and a smart phone-style app store for TVs. DNA TV-hubi enables you to watch TV and use online applications, play games and listen to music via one easy-to-use system. DNA TV-hubi uses the Android TV operating system, so Katsomo, Yle Areena and Ruutu, the apps of the three major TV channels in Finland, are available on the system, as well as YouTube and Deezer and a wide range of games and other apps. Netflix will also become available for the device soon. DNA TV-hubi includes Chromecast built-in, which enables you to easily mirror contents from your smart phone or tablet to your TV. You can download applications for DNA TV-hubi from the Google Play app store. DNA's wide range of TV channels is also naturally available for DNA TV-hubi. DNA's channel package and programme library offerings include a wide range of entertainment and sports, with a continuously growing