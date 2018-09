DNA TV:n Vuokraamon kaikki elokuvat nyt teräväpiirtona – uusimpana mukana myös Nordisk Filmin elokuvat

DNA TV Vuokraamo rental store now offers all movies in HD quality – Nordisk Film catalogue as the latest addition 25.9.2018 11:45 | Tiedote

The movie selection of the DNA TV service expands today as titles in the Nordisk Film catalogue are added to available rental movies. As of today, all Vuokraamo rental movies are available in HD quality. As consumers habits change, viewers are increasingly using broadband to watch rental movies. Consumers today want all TV content to be accessible in one place at any time, and viewable with the device of their choosing.