DNA valmistautuu jopa kymmenkertaisiin tiedonsiirtomääriin

DNA carrier billing now available for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases 18.10.2017 13:30 | Tiedote

Beginning Wednesday, 18 October, DNA will offer customers the option to pay for purchases in the App Store and for Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks, directly from their mobile phone account. The service will be available to all DNA’s customers in Finland for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans. The launch of the service sees DNA take a dynamic new step in the development of its financial services and customer service. Using the service is simple. DNA’s customers with a new or existing Apple ID select “Carrier Billing" as a payment method in your account settings for the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from your Apple devices, including Apple TV and Apple Watch. For more information on how to set up carrier billing, please visit www.dna.fi/appstore (in Finnish). Further information for the media:Cedric Kamtsa