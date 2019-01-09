DNA will provide Veikkaus with the largest company-specific network in Finland
DNA has won the tender to supply a gaming network for Veikkaus. Measured in terms of the number of business locations, Veikkaus’ new network will be the largest company-specific network in Finland. The nationwide gaming network will cover a total of almost 7000 Veikkaus sales outlets.
The new agreement substantially deepens the cooperation between DNA and Veikkaus. Veikkaus has been a DNA customer since 2015, when their cooperation started with the company’s gaming room network.
“We’re proud that Veikkaus selected DNA as the supplier of this demanding network service. DNA has strong experience in supplying demanding network solutions both in Finland and internationally, and we will implement this delivery to the highest standard, too,” says Kenneth Grönroos, Sales Director, DNA.
Veikkaus’ new gaming network will comply with all the latest technical and information security requirements. It will also serve as an evolving state-of-the-art platform for Veikkaus’ future gaming development needs.
“Reliability is vitally important in all our gaming operations. Harmonising the telecommunications connections of our nationwide gaming network helps to facilitate the digitalisation of our sales locations and makes it easier for our customers to identify themselves. Ensuring uninterrupted connections is the key business consideration behind our new cooperation agreement,” says Timo Paajanen, Vice President, ICT Service Operations and Infrastructure at Veikkaus.
Service delivery will be launched this year with testing and piloting. The business locations will be connected to the harmonised network in stages, starting in April 2019.
The agreement between Veikkaus and DNA is for four years.
Further information:
Kenneth Grönroos, Sales Director, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0)44 044 2617, kenneth.gronroos@dna.fi
Veikkaus, media service, tel. +358 (0)9 4370 7000
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. + 358 (0)44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
