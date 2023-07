DNA:lle viiden tähden EFQM-laatusertifikaatti

DNA makes a long-standing commitment in Finnish wind power - significant commitment for Finnish renewable energy 3.7.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA Plc has contributed significantly towards domestic green energy and concluded a power purchase agreement spanning 10 years for Finnish wind power. All of the energy purchased directly by DNA is renewable, and as a result of the agreement, more than 80 per cent of it will be generated by Exilion Tuuli Ky’s Ii wind park. The Palokangas wind park will be completed in 2024 and DNA will start purchasing electricity from there in 2025.