DNA:n 5G kattaa nyt 42 % suomalaisista yhteensä 103 paikkakunnalla – uusimpina Janakkala, Kankaanpää, Kokemäki, Kristiinankaupunki ja Lohja

DNA’s 5G now covers 42% of Finns in 103 cities and towns in total – the latest are Janakkala, Kankaanpää, Kokemäki, Kristinestad and Lohja 4.6.2021 08:45:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network now covers as many as 42% of the Finnish population, or 2.3 million people, in a total of 103 towns and cities. The most recent towns linked to DNA’s 5G network are Janakkala, Kankaanpää, Kokemäki, Kristinestad and Lohja. The construction of both DNA's own and the Finnish Shared Network's 5G has progressed rapidly in May-June.