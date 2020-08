DNA:n 5G-verkko laajentunut merkittävästi pääkaupunkiseudulla – laajamittainen rakentaminen jatkuu edelleen

DNA’s 5G network has expanded significantly in the Helsinki metropolitan area – large-scale construction continues 26.8.2020 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

DNA’s 5G network has expanded significantly in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The 5G network, which was launched in various areas of the Helsinki metropolitan area already in the beginning of this year, covers an even wider area now, and the rapid expansion continues.