DNA:n 5G-verkon väestöpeitto jo yli viisi miljoonaa

Under-35-year-olds are most likely to restrict the time they spend on the Internet and on their phones – These are the most popular methods 25.8.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

How likely different age groups are to restrict their time on their phones and on the Internet changes year by year, DNA’s Digital Life 2023 survey shows. People under 35 are still the most likely to restrict the time they spend on the Internet and on their phones but restricting screen time has also become more commonplace among people aged 45–54 over time. This age group also utilises a wider variety of methods to restrict their screen time. DNA is organising the second annual Disconnect Day, designed to encourage people to spend time together, on 1 October.