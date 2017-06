DNA:n kaapeliverkon päivitystyö Lohjalla ja sen ympäristökunnissa on valmistunut

DNA launches new 4G subscriptions 15.6.2017 08:00 | Tiedote

DNA Nopea 4G comes with unlimited domestic data and 10 GB of EU data included in the monthly fee The new DNA Nopea 4G subscriptions include the consumers’ favourite features: unlimited Internet access in DNA’s mobile network and a sizable EU data package included in the monthly fee. DNA’s three new subscriptions are DNA Nopea 4G Rajaton, DNA Nopea 4G Paketti and DNA Nopea 4G Jämpti. They are the best choice for customers who like to use their phones a lot both in Finland and in another EU country. All new subscriptions come with unlimited domestic data and a high-speed 4G-capable Internet access of up to 100 Mbit/s, and an EU data package of 10 GB a month. The charging model for calls and messages can be selected: DNA Nopea 4G Rajaton includes unlimited calls and messages; DNA Nopea 4G Paketti contains 200 call minutes and 200 text messages; and in DNA Nopea 4G Jämpti calls and messages are charged pay-as-you-go, 7 cents per minute/message. “Unlimited data is important to our custo