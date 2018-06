DNA:n kesäkonsertti SuomiAreenalla viihdyttää jälleen televisiokatsojia kautta maan

DNA to again host a televised summer concert at SuomiAreena 12.6.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

DNA, the main partner of SuomiAreena, continues from previous years in arranging an impressive summer concert at the event. Held in Pori on Wednesday, 18 July, performers in the concert will include Finland’s top artists Pete Parkkonen, Jonna Tervomaa ja Olavi Uusivirta. The event will also be televised.