DNA:n kupariverkon palvelut päättyvät Länsi-Suomessa vuoden 2022 aikana – tässä aluekohtainen aikataulu

DNA's 5G expanded to Asikkala, Merikarvia, Raseborg and Uusikaupunki – population coverage exceeded 43% of Finns 9.7.2021 09:55:00 EEST | Press release

The most recent locations connected to DNA's 5G network are Asikkala, Merikarvia, Raseborg and Uusikaupunki. More than 43% of Finns already live in the network area, i.e. nearly 2.4 million people, in a total of 108 locations. With the regional spread of 5G, its popularity has also clearly increased. Of the new smartphones sold by DNA in June, two out of three were already 5G-capable.