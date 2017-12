DNA:n matkaviestinverkossa jo miljoona yhtäaikaista IPv6-käyttäjää

Advanced data security for building automation systems monitoring – DNA and Tosibox to begin cooperation 5.12.2017 09:01 | Tiedote

DNA and award-winning Oulu-based company Tosibox have begun cooperation to provide DNA real estate customers an advanced data security solution for the monitoring of building automation systems. The TOSIBOX® technology is easily scalable for use in properties of all sizes and allows the secure configuration of building automation systems with a remote connection.